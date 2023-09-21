Taylor Swift’s call to action drives 13,000 people every 30 minutes to a voter registration site

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter now Listen to this to get the inside track on all things music Get Now Hear This email for free

Taylor Swift has set record numbers on voter registration site Vote.org after urging her 232 million Instagram followers to take action.

On Tuesday (September 19), hours after the pop star, 32, called on her U.S. fan base to register to vote in honor of National Voter Registration Day, Vote.org communications director Nick Morrow announced that “our site had on average ​​13,000 users. Every 30 minutes.”

“Fun fact: After @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site averaged 130,000 users every 30 minutes,” Morrow wrote on X/Twitter.

“13! Let’s just say that her reputation for being a mastermind is well-earned.

Earlier that day, the “Anti-Hero” singer posted on her Story, asking her followers: “Are you registered to vote yet?

“I’ve been very fortunate to see a lot of you at my US shows recently,” she continued, referring to her current Eras Tour, which wrapped its first leg of North American dates in August.

“I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!” Added Swift and shared a link to Vote.org.

“Today, on National Voter Registration Day, it is important that young voters, in particular, understand that they have the power to shape their future,” said Andrea Healey, CEO of Vote.org..

“Eight million young people will become newly eligible voters by Election Day 2024. Now is the time to prepare for elections this fall and next year. Many states will hold elections in November of this year, and many others will hold primaries in the first few months of 2024. That’s why National Voter Registration Day is so important: We’re at the starting line of the next presidential election.

Swift first broke her political silence in 2018 to endorse Democratic candidates and urge fans to vote. Her political frankness came after she previously faced criticism for not being involved in major political moments in the United States, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2016 presidential elections.

In a 2021 interview with Vanity galleryShe credited the Trump presidency with pushing her to publicly endorse Democrats.

“As a country musician, I was always told it was best to stay away [politics]Swift explained. “The Trump presidency has forced me to rely on and educate myself. I found myself talking about government, the presidency, and politics with my friend [then actor Joe Alwyn]who supported me in speaking out.

She added: “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about my position.” I am proud to have moved beyond fear and self-doubt, and to advocate and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive and heartbreaking moment in time.