Studios, and writers are said to be close to a deal

Hollywood writers and producers may be close to reaching an agreement to end a strike that has paralyzed the entertainment industry The high-level talks enter their second day on Thursday with the heads of the major studios now sitting at the table.

A source close to the negotiations told NBC News that Wednesday’s talks were “productive” and that there was hope for “further progress” as high-level executives attended the negotiations for the first time since the strike began months ago.

On Wednesday night, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers issued a joint statement saying the two sides met to bargain and plan to meet again the next day.

AMPTP is a trade group that negotiates with major studios and streaming services. (The group represents NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

The source said talks so far have been led by senior AMPTP staff and labor relations representatives, but studio heads including Disney’s Bob Iger and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos have now taken a seat at the table, signaling a potential major shift.

CNBC reported that the two sides hope to reach an agreement on Thursday.