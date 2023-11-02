Taylor Tomlinson to host new CBS late night show after ‘Colbert’

In a sea change for the late-night television landscape, stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson, 29, will take over the time slot after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“on CBS. The move not only makes her the only woman working on a late-night show on network television now, but also the youngest in two decades.
Tomlinson will serve as host of “After Midnight,” inspired by the series “@midnight With Chris Hardwick,” which premiered on Comedy Central in 2013 and was canceled four years later. This show, with Hardwicke as host, featured a collection of storyboards.
Executive producers of the new show include Stephen Colbert, who announced the news on his show on Wednesday. Tomlinson will start in 2024.
The Los Angeles-based comedian is a newbie to the film and TV scene, but in a very short time, he’s become one of the most recognized and popular stand-up acts in the country, riding on the strength of two Netflix specials. “Quarter life crisis” And “Look at yourselfShe is currently on a world tour in major theatres.
She began performing as a teenager and played the church circuit early on. Her big break on Netflix came thanks to a 15-minute series on “The Comedy Lineup” in 2018. Her next special will premiere on the streaming service in February.
Tomlinson is essentially filling the position vacated when James Corden retired from “The Late Late Show” earlier this year. Before him, Craig Ferguson, Craig Kilbourne and Tom Snyder served as hosts of programs following The Late Show With David Letterman.
The list of women who get such opportunities on network television is very limited. Joan Rivers was the first in the modern era, becoming host of the short-lived Fox series in 1986. In 2019, Lilly Singh replaced Carson Daly in the late slot on NBC. But when that show went off the air in 2021, the TV network became a men’s only club.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
SAG-AFTRA Negotiations to Continue Thursday – The Hollywood Reporter
The Beatles release a short film for their new song “Now and Then”
Lindsay Lohan is joining the Wallmart advertising team