Taylor Tomlinson to host new CBS late night show after ‘Colbert’

In a sea change for the late-night television landscape, stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson, 29, will take over the time slot after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“on CBS. The move not only makes her the only woman working on a late-night show on network television now, but also the youngest in two decades.

Tomlinson will serve as host of “After Midnight,” inspired by the series “@midnight With Chris Hardwick,” which premiered on Comedy Central in 2013 and was canceled four years later. This show, with Hardwicke as host, featured a collection of storyboards.

Executive producers of the new show include Stephen Colbert, who announced the news on his show on Wednesday. Tomlinson will start in 2024.

The Los Angeles-based comedian is a newbie to the film and TV scene, but in a very short time, he’s become one of the most recognized and popular stand-up acts in the country, riding on the strength of two Netflix specials. “Quarter life crisis” And “Look at yourselfShe is currently on a world tour in major theatres.