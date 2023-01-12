Tesla overtook BMW as the best luxury brand in the United States in 2022 for the first time

Tesla did what I did He was unable to make it in 2021 It has surpassed BMW to claim the title of the best luxury car brand in the United States for 2022. This is the first time that an American automaker has held that title in nearly 25 years, and the final results are nowhere near as close.

In 2021, Tesla sold just 23,244 fewer cars than BMW in the US, but in 2022 Tesla has completely flipped the book. According to estimates from Automotive News Research and Data Center Tesla sold more than 491,000 vehicles in the US last year, 56% more than it was able to sell in 2021. That’s a whopping 158,612 vehicles compared to BMW which sold 332,388 vehicles in the US over the same period. temporal, down 1.3% from 2022.

What makes the achievement even more impressive is that Tesla increased its sales by 56% while total sales in the US luxury segment decreased by 8%.

After BMW, the numbers dropped further with Mercedes-Benz in third place at 286,764 sales, followed by Lexus (258,704), Audi (186,875), Cadillac (134,726), Acura (102,306), and Volvo (102,038).

With the strong year, Tesla has now secured two-thirds of its electric vehicle market share in the US, according to filing data from Experian. To give an idea of ​​just how much leadership it has, Tesla’s market share is more than the rest of the entire industry combined.

Now that Tesla has taken the crown as the top luxury brand in the US, the next question is who will be the one to take it away from it, and when. With BMW more than 158,000 cars away, it looks like it will take a while for them, or anyone else, to once again come close to Tesla’s numbers.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article said it was the first time in 28 years that an American automaker had held the title. Automotive News has since updated this reference to “nearly a quarter century,” without explaining why it was changed. We apologize for any confusion.



