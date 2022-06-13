Tesla sacks its Singapore CEO after Elon Musk warned against job cuts

Christopher Bosseggs, Tesla’s Singapore country manager, said his role has been cancelled as part of the electric car maker’s global workforce reduction. Bousigues said he was responsible for launching the Model Y in Singapore.

Tesla It sacked its Singapore boss just a week after the electric car maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, warned of global job cuts.

Posted by Christopher Bossig LinkedIn On Sunday, his turn was “cancelled”.

Bousigues’ LinkedIn profile shows that he was the country manager for Singapore and worked for Tesla for just over a year.

He didn’t give a specific reason for his dismissal, but said this was related to job cuts that Tesla had already reported.

Bousigues and Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.