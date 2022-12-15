The 49ers’ Brock Purdy marvels at Christian McCaffrey’s fast-study habits

SANTA CLARA — Shortly after Christian McCaffrey arrived with the 49ers, former quarterback Brock Purdy spent a significant amount of time with him.

Since Purdy gladly helped McCaffrey learn the plays of the 49ers, he also learned a lot in the process.

“I’m like, ‘Man, this is what greatness looks like,'” Purdy said.

Purdy is scheduled to make his second consecutive start Thursday in relief of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy will take on the Seattle Seahawks, as long as his sore oblique rib will allow him to.

Purdy said he was amazed at McCaffrey’s approach after he came to the 49ers in the October 20 trade from the Carolina Panthers.

“We always sat down and went through scenarios together before a game,” Purdy said. “Literally, he wanted me to read every play. He would say where he lines up, what he does, his mission.

“And I was like, This is crazy seeing how quickly he learned things when he got here and managed to really know our playbook inside and out. It was hard to see.”

McCaffrey played a large role in the 49ers’ turnaround from a 3-4 record after their 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to a team that would clinch the NFC West title in Week 15 with a win over Seattle.

McCaffrey has 426 rushing yards and three touchdowns since coming to the 49ers. He also has 35 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

“I feel like they (opposing defences) always have to hold him accountable because he can do so much,” Purdy said. “He doesn’t just run the football. He can do things off the field, he can line up as a receiver and make plays that way.

“Literally, there’s a lot. It’s like a Swiss Army knife.”

