The best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

annual The Amazon Prime Day event runs from July 11-12but many of the best deals are already available, if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Sorry, Amazon just bought your favorite robot company

Amazon Prime Day was created for one reason, to get people involved Sign up as an Amazon Prime subscriber. But Holiday Mini, launched in 2015, has succeeded far beyond its original intent, and has given birth to an entirely new shopping season for Amazon and for many retail competitors, both online and offline. Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores have their releases, too, so there’ll be plenty of comparison shopping for savvy buyers to do.

One of the big secrets of Prime Day is that many of the best deals start weeks in advance for Prime members. A lot of these early deals are on Amazon’s own products, from brands like the Kindle, Fire TV, Ring, Eero, and Echo, but sometimes early deals drop in on Apple or Samsung products, video games, and other items.

Based on my years of experience as a tech reporter and product reviewer, some of the best early deals are listed below, and we’ll update this list periodically.

Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router, $189 (usually $485)
Amazon’s own version of the Mesh WiFi system, this is a great deal for three units, which should be enough to cover even a large home.

