annual The Amazon Prime Day event runs from July 11-12but many of the best deals are already available, if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Sorry, Amazon just bought your favorite robot company

Amazon Prime Day was created for one reason, to get people involved Sign up as an Amazon Prime subscriber. But Holiday Mini, launched in 2015, has succeeded far beyond its original intent, and has given birth to an entirely new shopping season for Amazon and for many retail competitors, both online and offline. Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores have their releases, too, so there’ll be plenty of comparison shopping for savvy buyers to do.

One of the big secrets of Prime Day is that many of the best deals start weeks in advance for Prime members. A lot of these early deals are on Amazon’s own products, from brands like the Kindle, Fire TV, Ring, Eero, and Echo, but sometimes early deals drop in on Apple or Samsung products, video games, and other items.

Based on my years of experience as a tech reporter and product reviewer, some of the best early deals are listed below, and we’ll update this list periodically.

Amazon eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router, $189 (usually $485)

Amazon’s own version of the Mesh WiFi system, this is a great deal for three units, which should be enough to cover even a large home.

Apple Watch Series 8, $359 (usually $429)

The latest Apple Watch, note that it drops to this price periodically if you are patient.

Anker MagGo, $69, after coupon 30% off (usually $99)

Anker makes some of my favorite accessories. This is the power cube and phone charger, with both USB-A and USB-C ports. Make sure to click the checkbox on the product page to get the automatic 30% off coupon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $84 (usually $149)

This is the lowest price I’ve seen of these good AirPods alternatives.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, $59 (usually $69)

Yes, the latest Zelda game is already discounted. Note that this is for the physical version of the game, though.

Amazon Fire TV 75″ Omni QLED Series $899 (usually $1,099)

LG and TCL are my usual go-to brands for TVs, but if you don’t want an expensive OLED TV, this QLED model (which looks the same but isn’t) has local dimming, HDR support, and built-in Fire TV software, all for the price. Very good for a 75″ group.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day officially starts on July 11th at 3AM EST and will last for 48 hours, until July 12th. However, early deals are already available, and some deals will continue after July 12th.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member?

For those Prime Day deals, yes — and that’s the main purpose of Prime Day, to get to you Sign up for a $140 yearly subscription. One handy hack is you can sign up for a 30 day free trial and cancel after that. just watch out, Because it can be difficult to cancel If you are not careful.

Will other stores hold Prime Day deals?

Yes and no. Since Amazon Prime Day began in 2015, competitors have run suspiciously similar sales on staggered days. Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and similar stores, both online and in the real world, have days of their own with names like “Black Friday in July.” In 2023, Target is holding Target Circle Week July 9-15, and Walmart is holding Walmart Plus Week July 10-13. It makes sense to compare shopping between these different stores to get the best price.

Originally published on June 25, 2023 and is updated periodically.