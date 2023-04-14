The Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed down the injury list

On Wednesday, Reds freshman Hunter Green hit a 98-mile-per-hour Arcia on the left wrist. Arcia was in immediate pain, bouncing around the batter’s box after a pitch hit his wrist.

He played one more defensive role before being removed from the game by the Braves.

Before the injury, Arcia was 15-for-45 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Perhaps his best moment to this point came in the home opener at Truist Park on March 30, when he hit a leadoff single to beat the Padres.

Over 41 at bats in Triple-A this season, Grissom hit . 366 with a 1.043 OPS. He has two doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBIs.

Another impressive part of his two-week season: Grissom was bowled out just four times, and tied six.

Braden Shewmake, another Gwinnett shortstop, bats . 184 with a 0.521 OPS on 38 at-bats. He has one homer and eight RBIs.

Anderson surgery

The Braves announced Thursday that Ian Anderson has undergone Tommy John surgery.

The procedure performed to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in Anderson’s right elbow was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

Meister also performed Tyler Matzek’s Tommy John in October.

The rule-of-thumb timeline for the return of pitchers who have had this surgery is 12-18 months. This means that Anderson will almost certainly miss at least a large part, if not most, of next season, depending on how he rehabilitates.