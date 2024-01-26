Joc Pederson agrees to a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks

In 24, Pederson will look to channel the form he showed during the 2022 season, his first with the Giants, which was perhaps the best season of his career at the plate. Pederson hit 23 home runs and posted a career-best 146 wRC+, which was tied for ninth-highest in baseball among those with at least 400 plate appearances. His expected slugging percentage (.502) and strikeout rate (52.1 percent) ranked in the 95th percentile.