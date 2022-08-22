August 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The bus accident killed 4 and injured 16, including 4 Frenchmen

Rusty Knowles August 22, 2022 2 min read

The train crashed into a “more than 100-meter ravine” about a hundred kilometers from the ancient Inca capital of Cusco.

Four tourists died and 16 others, including four Frenchmen, were injured in a bus crash after visiting the Machu Picchu citadel in Peru, authorities announced on Monday, August 22.

“The coach crashed.”A gorge of over 100 meters“, pointed out the Minister of Labor and Tourism Roberto Sánchez, according to “It was foggy at the scene of the accidentThree of the dead tourists were Colombian and the fourth Peruvian, the ministry said in a statement.

Read morePeru: Tourists Protest Entry Ban to Machu Picchu

Besides the four French, the wounded included two Greeks, two Canadians, two Israelis, two Argentines, a Dutchman, a Spaniard and two Peruvians, including the driver. The accident occurred from Sunday to Monday night, a main starting point for tour operators who organize visits to Machu Picchu, a hundred kilometers from the ancient Inca capital city of Cusco. Some of the injured were to be flown to Lima on a plane chartered by the Air Force, he added. “Our condolences to the families and governments of the foreign tourists who unfortunately lost their lives” the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

Road accidents are frequent in Peru, especially due to the condition of the road network, excessive speed or lack of signs. Three weeks ago, 16 people died when their coach crashed into a ravine in central Junin province. Built in the 15th century by the Inca emperor Pachagutec, Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and listed on the World Wonders list, receives an average of 5,000 tourists a day.

See also  Things to remember from Friday 19 August

See more – Exhibition: Machu Picchu’s Well-Kept Secrets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New fire in Egypt after horrific church fire

August 22, 2022 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden, Olaf Scholes and Boris Johnson demand “restraint” around Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

August 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Security forces end Islamist hotel siege, death toll rises to 21

August 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

William and Kate are moving their family out of London to give the kids a ‘normal’ life

August 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA releases stunning new images of Jupiter from the Webb Telescope

August 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Manchester United – Liverpool: English Premier League – live! | Premier League

August 22, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Shonen Jump Tactical RPG is a crossover manga game

August 22, 2022 Len Houle