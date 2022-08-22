The bus accident killed 4 and injured 16, including 4 Frenchmen

The train crashed into a “more than 100-meter ravine” about a hundred kilometers from the ancient Inca capital of Cusco.

Four tourists died and 16 others, including four Frenchmen, were injured in a bus crash after visiting the Machu Picchu citadel in Peru, authorities announced on Monday, August 22.

“The coach crashed.”A gorge of over 100 meters“, pointed out the Minister of Labor and Tourism Roberto Sánchez, according to “It was foggy at the scene of the accidentThree of the dead tourists were Colombian and the fourth Peruvian, the ministry said in a statement.

Read morePeru: Tourists Protest Entry Ban to Machu Picchu

Besides the four French, the wounded included two Greeks, two Canadians, two Israelis, two Argentines, a Dutchman, a Spaniard and two Peruvians, including the driver. The accident occurred from Sunday to Monday night, a main starting point for tour operators who organize visits to Machu Picchu, a hundred kilometers from the ancient Inca capital city of Cusco. Some of the injured were to be flown to Lima on a plane chartered by the Air Force, he added. “Our condolences to the families and governments of the foreign tourists who unfortunately lost their lives” the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

Road accidents are frequent in Peru, especially due to the condition of the road network, excessive speed or lack of signs. Three weeks ago, 16 people died when their coach crashed into a ravine in central Junin province. Built in the 15th century by the Inca emperor Pachagutec, Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and listed on the World Wonders list, receives an average of 5,000 tourists a day.

See more – Exhibition: Machu Picchu’s Well-Kept Secrets