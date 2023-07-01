The cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may not be a joke

The day after Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg on social media to a “cage match” this month, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White received a text.

It was from Mr. Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta. Mr. White, who presides over the world’s premier mixed martial arts competition, which is fought in cage-like rings, asked if Mr. Mask was serious about fighting.

Mr. White called Mr. Musk, who runs Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX, and confirmed he was willing to get rid of. Mr. White then passed that on to Mr. Zuckerberg. In response, Mr. Zuckerberg posted on Instagram: “Send me the location,” referring to the catchphrase of Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the UFC’s most decorated athletes.

Since then, Mr. White said, he has spoken to the tech billionaires on a nightly basis to organize the standoff. He said he was on the phone on Tuesday with these two until 12:45 am. “They both want to do it,” he added.