The chaotic Golden Globes 2023 movie fails to justify its existence – Rolling Stone

If it’s golden Globes are broadcast on a weeknight and no one is watching, does that still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscar’s brash cousin returned to TV Tuesday night after a year’s absence.

View awards, cash cow’s Hollywood Foreign Press Association – A strange group of international journalists from obscure publications with loose morals love Celebrity requests for autographs and press release photos baffled almost everyone else — he was kicked off the airwaves last year, only announcing her awards via Twitter, somewhat embarrassingly, after a series of high-profile controversy.

Among these was an investigation that revealed that HFPA There are no black members; Its former president is Philip Burke Connection Black Lives Matter is a “racist hate movement” and accused of it Groping Actor Brendan Fraserwho sat out this year’s ceremony in protest despite his nomination Whale; and the brazen, outrageous allegations of bribery, such as Netflix’s treatment of HFPA members Luxury vacation in Paris to Emily in Paris which resulted in a number of Globes names for the often derided series.

And now she’s back, totally proving her existence nothing This will prevent Hollywood from giving itself to a glamorous party with free soft drinks and snacks.

Live broadcast on NBC From Beverly Hilton in Tony Beverly Hills, California, 80y annual golden balls hosted Jerrod Carmichaelan extremely talented black comedian who recently debuted his own powerhouse show Rothaniel.

During his opening monologue, Carmichael joked that he was “unreferable” as the Globes’ first black host and confronted members of the organization racism controversy, explaining the HFPA’s reasoning for its selection—and why it chose to accept the mostly rare ceremony.

“Hey. Welcome to the 80’sy Annual Golden Globe Awards. I am your host Jerrod Carmichael. And I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m black.

“That show, the Golden Globes, didn’t air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which I wouldn’t say was a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd’s death, with that information what you will.”

After comparing himself to the black FBI informants who spied on civil rights leaders in the 1960s, Carmichael eventually said he accepted the hosting gig because of his $500,000 salary and that “the industry deserves evenings like this,” whatever that means.

This was mostly for Carmichael, save for some semi-amusing interstitial jokes about how Rihanna should ignore the haters and take her own damn time on this new album (Queen was in attendance with partner A$AP Rocky), a dig at Tom Cruise’s Scientology for his performance to bring back the Golden Globe Awards ( who was not present, mitigating his effect), and a crack targeting Steven Spielberg About bringing Kanye West to a show Fablemans And it made him completely change his view of Jews – as well as an incredibly apocalyptic point of view that Will Smith is closeted, Rock Hudson-style. Carmichael, better known for his brand of emotionally incorrigible comedy, appeared outside of his comfort zone throughout the night, focusing more on reinforcing the general sense of unease from the Haymakers.

It was not without fun moments. Jennifer Coolidge hilariously fumbles through her own reflection for submission before giving a poignant acceptance speech about hitting her big in middle age, cursing Colin Farrell amid thanking his young partner for the ass, Jenny, after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. to Anisherin from Inisherin. Michelle Yeoh Tearfully recounted her decades-long journey navigating Hollywood, and all the barriers she broke through, while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Everything everywhere at once — before telling the globe, “Shut up, please! I can beat you up,” when they tried to manipulate it.

Another highlight of the show was the slew of black actors taking home awards, including Best Supporting Actress for the legendary Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series (Abbott Elementary) to Tyler James Williams, Quinta Bronson won Best Actress in Television Series/Comedy (Abbott Elementary), Zendaya for Best Actress in a Television Series – Dramatic Series (trance) and Brunson’s Abbott Elementary Taking home Best Television Series Musical or Comedy. Eddie Murphy He was also awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Professional Achievement. Although all of these winners were clearly deserving, so was the Globes team Many More work needs to be done to make up for her racist past.

Meanwhile, comedian Tracy Morgan introduced Murphy and proceeded to call the father-of-10 a “poor game of withdrawal,” leading to some of the biggest laughs of the night. In a brief acceptance speech, Murphy gave the audience three tips on how to get the farthest in life.

“There is an ultimate blueprint you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind. It’s a blueprint, and I’ve followed it my entire career,” Murphy said. “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Well played sir. Ryan Murphy highlighted LGBTQ+ performers like Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez as they received the Carol Burnett Award for Television Achievement, calling them “examples of possibility,” and a tearful Sean Penn appeared to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who interrupted the glamorous event to deliver a message to those watching at home about Russia’s war on Ukraine. (This happens at almost every award ceremony now.)

“The war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is turning. And it is already clear who will win.” There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who was the best last year: it was you. Free people in the free world. Those who have united around supporting the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom and democracy. For the right to life, to love.

Dragon house It won Best Drama TV Series, while Martin McDonagh took home Best Drama Anisherin from Inisherin It won Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Steven Spielberg Biographical Drama Fablemans Won Best Drama Film. In a classy move, Spielberg shouted out all the movie PAs during his acceptance speech.

“I was a John Cassavetes actor in one of his movies,” Spielberg said. “I brought him coffee. I got them anything they wanted. I ran around that set, which was like a 16mm camera and a lot of noise, and whatever they wanted, I ran to grab a takeaway and go to them. That’s why I treat my PAs so kindly Because I know how she feels.”

Of course, there was the aforementioned cloud hanging over the proceedings — and I’m not just talking about the HFPA’s racial controversies, or its bribery schemes, or the fact that it failed to nominate any women in the Best Director category (another of its landmark cases, and something McDonagh pointed out during his acceptance speech ). I’m talking about Brendan Fraser.

As mentioned earlier, Fraser sat out this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite being nominated for Best Actor for the best performance of his career in film. Whale (lost to ElvisAustin Butler). in 2018 interview With GQFraser first opened up about how former HFPA President Philip Burke touched him during a HFPA luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003.

“I felt sick. I felt like a little child. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry,” Fraser said. “I felt like someone had doused me with invisible paint.” (Burke called the incident a “total fabrication,” while asserting Fraser that the Australian Journalists Association phrased it as a “joke” in a written apology.)

Brendan Fraser the Spotlight Award winner, goes backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2023, in Palm Springs, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fraser Tell GQ In November last year that he would not attend this year’s Golden Globes if he was nominated for a Pisces Award.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” said Fraser. “No, I will not participate.”

He added, “It’s because of the history I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me many things, but not this.”

It would have been nice to see more actors (which?) and other members of the Hollywood community get along with Fraser, or at least check out his name and why he was absent during the night. But Fraser’s plight is never actually mentioned.

Historically, the Golden Globe Awards have been a wild night—your favorite actors don eye-catching dresses and tuxedos dressed in booze, and are enthralled by the likes of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, or Ricky Gervais. The 2023 Golden Globes had none of that. The stars popped into the crowd and the presenters so on edge, they’re not even sure why they’re there in the first place. There were a few precious jokes taking these A-listers into hooking mode (except for Regina Hall’s adorable excuse for winner Kevin Costner’s excuse for his absence, bless her), and even less explicit reaction shots. He worked nearly 30 minutes of overtime. And Carmichael, as host, failed not only to keep the momentum going but also to tackle the HFPA’s slate of controversies in clever ways. So, if the Golden Globes are going to be just another boring awards show, what purpose do they serve?

Maybe it’s time to let her die.