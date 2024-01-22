January 22, 2024

The Elephants conceded a fourth goal and are close to elimination

January 22, 2024

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 34th Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

What is it about? From Cote d'Ivoire's last group competition in this CAN. Third in Group A, with one win and one loss, the host nation will first face Equatorial Guinea in hopes of qualifying for the final stage of the tournament.

or ? At the Alassane-Otara stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

at what time 18 hours.

On which channel? on BeIN Sports 2.

Who's live? Denis Ménétrier and Valentin Baudry, a team that started in football and hair courage. On site, our special correspondent Pierre Lepidi will be there.

Composition of Teams:

Owono – Agabo, Obiang, Koko, Ndong – Machin – Miranda, Gannet, Picoro, Salvador – Enzu (Cape).

Selector : Juan Micha.

Y. Fobana – Chingo, Bali, Ndika, Konan – Kessi (Cap.), Sangare, Fobana – Pepe, Diagite, Kwame.

Selector : Jean-Louis Casset.

Who are the judges? Sudanese Mahmoud Ismail.

What won't we talk about? From the egg, a well-conducted study material.

