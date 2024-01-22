The Elephants conceded a fourth goal and are close to elimination

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 34th Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

What is it about? From Cote d'Ivoire's last group competition in this CAN. Third in Group A, with one win and one loss, the host nation will first face Equatorial Guinea in hopes of qualifying for the final stage of the tournament.

or ? At the Alassane-Otara stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

at what time 18 hours.

On which channel? on BeIN Sports 2.

Who's live? Denis Ménétrier and Valentin Baudry, a team that started in football and hair courage. On site, our special correspondent Pierre Lepidi will be there.

Composition of Teams:

Owono – Agabo, Obiang, Koko, Ndong – Machin – Miranda, Gannet, Picoro, Salvador – Enzu (Cape).

Selector : Juan Micha.

Y. Fobana – Chingo, Bali, Ndika, Konan – Kessi (Cap.), Sangare, Fobana – Pepe, Diagite, Kwame.

Selector : Jean-Louis Casset.

Who are the judges? Sudanese Mahmoud Ismail.

What won't we talk about? From the egg, a well-conducted study material.

Meanwhile read:

Morocco-DR Congo: Atlas Lions concede draw, gives hope to Congolese

“Time to kick TotalEnergies out of our stadiums”: First CAN sponsor targeted by climate activists

CAN 2024: The rise of African coaches

Five favorites in the tournament

Why Maghreb Forces Struggle in Sub-Saharan Africa

Focus on ten footballers who could make the difference

CAN is an economic opportunity not to be missed for Cote d'Ivoire

Table, standings and match results

Listen to the program: The next live sports broadcast from “world”.

And life is not just football… This is the place to get our free newsletter about the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.