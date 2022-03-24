Göttingen, Germany – The European Union on Thursday approved one of the world’s most far-reaching laws to tackle the power of the biggest tech companies, potentially reshaping app stores, online advertising, e-commerce, messaging services and other everyday digital tools.

The law, called the Digital Markets Act, is the most comprehensive piece of digital policy since block mode The The world’s toughest rules for protecting people’s data online Coming into effect in 2018. The legislation aims to prevent the largest tech platforms from using their interconnected services and large resources to confine users and crush emerging competitors, making way for new entrants and promoting more competition.

What that means in practice is that companies like Google will no longer be able to collect data from different services to deliver targeted ads without users’ consent and that Apple may have to allow alternatives to its store on iPhones and iPads. Violators of the law, which will take effect later this year, could face penalties of up to 20 percent of their global revenue — which could amount to tens of billions of dollars — for repeat offences.

The Digital Markets Act is part of a two-way strike by European regulators. Early next month, the European Union is expected to reach agreement on a law that would force social media companies such as Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, to monitor their platforms more aggressively.