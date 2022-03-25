March 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Police say a man punches a Southwest employee at Atlanta airport

Police say a man punches a Southwest employee at Atlanta airport

Cheryl Riley March 25, 2022 2 min read

A video on social media of the incident shows Courtney Drummond yelling as he approaches the table and hits an employee. The video also shows the intervention of several employees.

The Atlanta Police Department, in a statement, said Drummond refused to comply with flight attendant rules while moving a Southwest flight from the gate to the tarmac.

Police said Drummond was asked to leave the flight after the plane was forced back to the gate due to his “aggressive behaviour”.

“After taking Mr. Drummond off the plane, he threatened a Southwestgate agent several times and eventually assaulted him,” police said.

Drummond was arrested on petty battery, battery and obstruction charges, and transferred to the Clayton County Jail.

“Southwest Airlines has zero tolerance for any kind of assault on our employees or customers,” the statement said. “As a result of this gratuitous attack, the individual has been denied travel with Southwest Airlines,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

Southwest Airlines also commended the actions of its employees “who responded to protect their colleagues during this unacceptable event” and thanked law enforcement for their response.

Drummond’s mother, Gwendolyn Foster, confirmed to CNN that her son is still in custody in Georgia, and has apologized for the incident.

“My heart goes out to everyone, those working at Southwest – they are in my prayers,” Foster said. “I’m sorry this happened and it caused it.” “He is from a pious family. My husband is a pastor of a church here.”

Foster said the family is sorry and “hardly affected” by the accident.

“I pray for the time to God heal all wounds and to move on and continue to love each other as God loves us,” Foster said.

See also  BMW stops production in Russia and stops exports to the country

According to the Clayton County Jail Registry, Drummond is being held on three counts, and his bonds are $10,000 with a $1,600 fee.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

The European Union targets the power of Big Tech with the Digital Landmark Act

March 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Alibaba and other stocks plunge after US says speculation about China’s stock listings are premature

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Exclusive clients appeal to major custody banks to stay in Russia

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

War in Ukraine: Why fear an “unprecedented food crisis” in 12 to 18 months?

March 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Police say a man punches a Southwest employee at Atlanta airport

March 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stephen Welheit, creator of GIF animation, dies at 74

March 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The new image of the sun is different from anything we have seen before

March 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley