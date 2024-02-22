The Falcons have become the betting favorites on Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields said St. Brown Bruce This week's podcast it He doesn't want to be traded away from the Bears, but he acknowledged that a team's choice on whether to keep him or trade him while drafting another quarterback with the first overall pick is out of his hands.

Odds makers have predicted that the Bears will trade him for some time, but the preferred destination changed this week. Falcons move ahead From the Steelers to -130 favorites to be the team Fields plays for in 2024. The Steelers moved to +350 with the Patriots at +700 and the Bears at +750.

Fields grew up in the Atlanta area and was asked during this podcast appearance about the prospect of returning home to play for a team that is obviously… In the middle market.

“Atlanta is going to be tough. The only downside to being home is people are hitting my phone like crazy and wanting to get tickets to the game,” Fields said. “I think they have a lot of playmakers on the team. Of course Bijan [Robinson]. They got my son Kyle [Pitts] there. Of course, Drake [London]. Maybe they need another receiver, but they sure have some guys there. Their defense was good this year as well.

Fields said he can't see himself playing anywhere other than Chicago, but emphasized that he really wants to stop hearing the chatter about his future and wants to know where he will play when it is his fourth season in the NFL. In its course.