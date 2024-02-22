Latest White Sox Stadium Plans

Last month, the White Sox announced plans to build a potential new stadium in Chicago's South Loop. Justin Lawrence Crane works in Chicago I reported last week that the organization is seeking nearly $1 billion in public funding for the project.

Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf traveled to the Illinois capital to meet with state officials yesterday. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke with reporters this afternoon and seemed broadly open to the possibility of approving funds for both the White Sox and the NFL's Bears.

“I am grateful for the commitment of both organizations to these conversations. When it comes to funding these projects, both organizations know they have to put some skin in the game. They have expressed their commitment to do soJohnson said,Link via Fran Spielman of the Chicago Sun-Times). “Regarding public funds, we have not gone into any of these details yet. But I will say we will explore all options. But we have to make sure we do what's right by the people of Chicago. …Everything is on the table here. But again, I want to make sure that there is a real commitment to public use and public benefit.“

It's unclear how much the White Sox plan to invest in the project. They are sure to continue discussions with city and state officials as they look to drum up funding. The team's lease at Guaranteed Rate Field runs through the 2029 season. The stadium opened in 1991, making it the eighth-oldest stadium in the major leagues.