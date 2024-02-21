QB Justin Fields on Bears unfollowing: 'Let me know if I get traded.' [or] …stay

Will he stay or will he leave?

Here's what Chicago Bears tight end Justin Fields wants to know sooner rather than later.

The quarterback recently unfollowed the team that originally drafted him 11th overall in 2021, then moved on to St. Brown Brothers Podcast. this week to make his first public comments since the 2023 season ended.

When Fields was asked why he dropped the bears on Instagram, he initially responded with a joke.

“Why do people take social media so seriously?” Fields told the brothers. “I'm just trying to take a break. I've unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I'm just not trying to put football on my schedule. … I'm about to go on vacation, and I don't want to see football.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently unfollowed the Bears on social media. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Thanks to its trade with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, Chicago has the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the 24-year-old is starting to play better after returning from a dislocated thumb, many pundits expect Chicago to move on from Fields.

The Bears did not use the top pick in last year's draft, but with a second chance to pick first, not exploring the quarterback position is not an option for Chicago. This year's crop of potential QBs includes USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake May as homerun leaders.

Not only that, the team retained head coach Matt Eberflus but revamped its offensive coaching staff. If nothing else, the front office gives Eberflus another year to prove that the offense's struggles are not a result of his coaching but of having the wrong framework around him.

As such, there has been a whirlwind of conversations about what to do with Fields – stand by him or deal with him elsewhere. If the Bears pick up the trade option, which team makes the most sense and has the most to offer Chicago in return?

Eventually, as the conversation with the St. Brown brothers continued, Fields admitted that he was simply tired of not knowing what his future held. The Bears hold all the cards, Fields is stuck in the middle, and there's nothing he can do to change that until Chicago makes a decision.

So he used the platform he had to let the Bears know he was happy in Chicago, but if they didn't want him, he would appreciate them simply saying so.

“If it were up to me I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city is lit. The fans are great…the most important thing is I want it to be over,” he said. Let me know if I would trade [or] Let me know if I'll stay.