September 26, 2023

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will “tie in” with Advent Children

Len Houle September 26, 2023 2 min read
Image: Square Enix Photo Studio Department

The film takes place two years after the climactic events of the original Final Fantasy VII and, for old-school gamers, the 2006 CG film Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children That was all we had in the way of closure, if you can call it that. Visually stunning, if narratively inconsequential, it contained insane action sequences It’s still incredible today. That the Final Fantasy VII Remake pretty much succeeded in being a playable Advent Children game is a testament to just how good things are these days.

It should come as no surprise, then, to learn that Advent Children was on the mind of legendary Square Enix designer Tetsuya Nomura. Nomura worked on the original FF7 l as a monster designer and would go on to direct Advent Children (as well as Kingdom Hearts), so there’s a fun consistency here. Now, as director of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth, and the as-yet-untitled third entry, Nomura has confirmed something longtime fans have been dreaming about for years.

In an extensive interview with Watchman“If you play to the end,” Nomura said [of the trilogy]will be linked [to Advent Children]So you don’t have to worry about that.”

