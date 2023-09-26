September 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sony launches an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems

Sony launches an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems

Len Houle September 26, 2023 2 min read

Sony said it has launched an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have infiltrated the company’s systems.

Cybersecurity Connection A ransomware group calling itself Ransomed.vc said it had hacked Sony Group and threatened to sell stolen data.

“We have succeeded in settling [sic] All Sony systems,” Ransomed.vc claimed on both clear and darknets, as reported by Cyber ​​Security Connect. “We will not ransom them! We will sell the data. Because Sony did not want to pay. Data for sale.”

While the claims have not been verified at this stage, Cyber ​​Security Connect said Ransomed.vc published proof of the breach data that includes screenshots of the internal login page, an internal PowerPoint presentation detailing the test rig, and a number of Java files. There is also a file tree for the entire leak, which appears to contain less than 6,000 files. Cyber ​​Security Connect described this data cache as “small” compared to the “all Sony systems” claim.

Ransomed.vc threatened to release the data on September 28 if a buyer was not found beforehand.

In a statement issued to IGN, Sony said: “We are currently investigating the situation, and have no further comment at this time.”

The news revives memories of the costly PlayStation Network hack in 2011, which saw the personal details of 77 million accounts accessed. PSN ended up offline for about a month, disrupting game launches and customer services.

Wesley is IGN’s UK news editor. You can find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can contact Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will “tie in” with Advent Children

September 26, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Apple FineWven cases for the iPhone 15 are still under fire

September 25, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro may be released on October 30 in the US

September 25, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Martin Scorsese notes remorse over Leonardo DiCaprio collaboration

September 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Extreme heat likely to wipe out humans and mammals in ‘triple whammy’

September 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Joe Burrow is good enough, but calf concerns remain in Bengals’ win over Rams

September 26, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Sony launches an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems

September 26, 2023 Len Houle