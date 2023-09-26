Sony launches an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems

Sony said it has launched an investigation after a ransomware group claimed to have infiltrated the company’s systems.

Cybersecurity Connection A ransomware group calling itself Ransomed.vc said it had hacked Sony Group and threatened to sell stolen data.

“We have succeeded in settling [sic] All Sony systems,” Ransomed.vc claimed on both clear and darknets, as reported by Cyber ​​Security Connect. “We will not ransom them! We will sell the data. Because Sony did not want to pay. Data for sale.”

While the claims have not been verified at this stage, Cyber ​​Security Connect said Ransomed.vc published proof of the breach data that includes screenshots of the internal login page, an internal PowerPoint presentation detailing the test rig, and a number of Java files. There is also a file tree for the entire leak, which appears to contain less than 6,000 files. Cyber ​​Security Connect described this data cache as “small” compared to the “all Sony systems” claim.

Ransomed.vc threatened to release the data on September 28 if a buyer was not found beforehand.

In a statement issued to IGN, Sony said: “We are currently investigating the situation, and have no further comment at this time.”

The news revives memories of the costly PlayStation Network hack in 2011, which saw the personal details of 77 million accounts accessed. PSN ended up offline for about a month, disrupting game launches and customer services.

