What to expect from the new Pixel 8 and Watch 2

Google will host an in-person event in New York City where it promised to introduce the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Thanks to numerous leaks, , we have a good idea of ​​what to expect from the company’s latest devices. Here’s everything you need to know about what Google could announce next week.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

As it did last year, Google has already acknowledged the existence of its latest phones before their official launch date. After months of leaks, the company on September 7 shared a 23-second clip showing off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro from almost every angle. Meanwhile, it launched with dedicated landing pages for its new devices on the Google Store. The company claims the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro feature the most advanced Pixel cameras yet and Google AI to help you do more, faster. The landing page also advertises the new Pixel devices, although these are capabilities found in older Google devices as well.

According to the leaks published so far, many of them come from the developer and contributor The Pixel 8 Pro will have a resolution of 1344 x 2992. For comparison, the phone has a 6.71-inch curved screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. It’s unclear why Google apparently decided to equip its latest flagship phones with a smaller screen, but the move to a flat screen may have something to do with it. According to Wojciechowska, the 8 Pro’s OLED panel will reach a maximum of 1,600 nits of peak brightness when viewing HDR content. It also seems to be able to transition more smoothly between different refresh rates.

As for the Pixel 8, it is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution capable of providing a brightness of up to 1,400 nits. Additionally, the display will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate, up from 90Hz on the Pixel 7. If this information is accurate, the Pixel 8 will be noticeably smaller than the Pixel 7, which has a 6.31-inch display. The teaser that Google shared earlier in the month didn’t show off the Pixel 8 Pro’s display, but it seems to confirm that the Pixel 8 will be more compact than last year’s model. Aside, it is It will be the last phone in Google’s A series, which may explain why the company decided to shrink the Pixel 8.

Internally, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to include a new update . Most reports suggest that Google’s latest in-house chip won’t be a major upgrade over the Tensor G2 SoC for the Pixel 7 line, though a faster processor, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and support for hardware-based ray tracing are among the improvements fans should expect. As for memory and internal storage, the Pixel 8 is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of basic UFS 3.1 storage space, while the Pixel 8 Pro will offer 12GB of RAM and 128GB of space to start. In the US, Google may allow consumers to configure the 8 Pro with up to 1TB of built-in storage.

More importantly, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro almost certainly will. To start, both phones will reportedly feature main cameras with new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensors. The 50MP GN2 is the same sensor found in the and. It’s actually larger than the previous generation GN1 that Google has used since the Pixel 6, and is able to capture 35 percent more light than its predecessor. It also comes with a modern feature set, including the ability to capture 8K video at 30fps and Staggered HDR photos. The latter is something Google could use to reduce the amount of time it takes to capture HDR images.

The upgrades won’t stop there for the Pixel 8 Pro. Google’s latest flagship phones will reportedly feature a new time-of-flight sensor which will improve autofocus performance. More importantly, the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultra-wide camera may come with a more modern sensor. According to multiple reports, Google is planning to use a new 48-megapixel sensor to replace the old 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor in the Pixel 7 Pro. The former is approximately twice the size and, as a result, should produce more detailed images. The Pixel 8 likely won’t receive a new ultra-wide camera sensor, but Google is said to have equipped it with a lens with a wider field of view. For selfies, the two phones should offer roughly the same experience, as both devices are rumored to feature a single 10.5-megapixel front camera.

Some early reports indicated that the Pixel 8 Pro will include a built-in accessory. It doesn’t look like Google is planning to use this component for anything related to photography. Alternatively, it could allow users to measure the temperature of inanimate objects.

Of course, new hardware is only part of the story with any Pixel release. As in years past, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely ship with a variety of software improvements, including Which offers some new features. However, what’s most exciting of all (if you’re a sustainability fan like me), is its existence Google plans to support the Pixel 8 line with up to seven years of software updates. It is not clear whether the company’s pledge will include seven major updates to the Android platform. Either way, seven years of monthly security patches would be unprecedented for an Android device, and will likely prompt other companies, including OnePlus, to expand their software coverage. Even Apple may feel pressure to support its devices for longer. That would be a huge win for consumers.

As for pricing, during the Wojciechowska weekend An official-looking Google document indicates that the Pixel 8 will start at $699, a $100 increase from the $599 the company charged for the Pixel 7 upon release. The same document indicates that the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $899, or the same price as the Pixel 7 Pro. last It indicates that consumers who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2 from Google.

Pixel Watch 2

Speaking of the Pixel Watch 2, it looks like the company will be improving some of its more glaring flaws. Here again, most of the pre-release information available on Google’s upcoming wearable comes courtesy of Google who cite an internal source within the company for their reports.

It has been widely criticized for its low battery life. From a hardware perspective, it seems that Google decided to approach this issue from two different angles. First, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to feature a Qualcomm processor. The Snapdragon chip will be a huge upgrade from the Pixel Watch’s old Exynos 9100 SoC. Not only will the new processor deliver significantly faster performance, but it will also offer improved power efficiency as well, thanks to the 4nm manufacturing process. In addition to being less battery-hungry, the W5 includes support for low-power states that should boost the Pixel Watch 2’s battery life.

Meanwhile, Google has reportedly equipped the wearable with a battery about four percent larger than the one in the current Pixel Watch. That would be a modest upgrade, but since we’re talking about a smartwatch, any increase in battery capacity will make sense.

Separately, the Pixel Watch 2 may include a dedicated ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, something not found in its predecessor. Details on what kind of software features the component will support are scant, but beyond reports that Google is working on a lost item tracker (Yes,), it’s not too hard to guess what the company might be thinking. At the very least, the Pixel Watch 2 can provide accurate object tracking.

Another cool feature that the UWB chip can enable is seamless media transfer between the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch, as well as future Nest smart speakers. This is something Apple offers with its UWB-compatible iPhones, so it’s not hard to imagine Google implementing something similar for feature parity.

Everything else

After a recent spring that saw Google introduce , the company is unlikely to have any secret hardware waiting to be announced next week. However, Google may be planning some surprises. If Microsoft’s recent report is any indication, expect Google to spend at least part of October 4th talking up its latest AI achievements. Whatever the company’s store is, be sure to visit Engadget on that day. In addition to hands-on coverage after the event, there will be a live blog hosted by Engadget Deputy Editor Shirlene Lu and Senior Editor Sam Rutherford.