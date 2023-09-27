Google celebrates its twenty-fifth birthday with a special innovative logo

Today’s Google Doodle comes with a GIF that turns “Google” into “G25gle.”

Search giant Google is celebrating its 25th birthday today with a special doodle. Google Inc. was founded. on September 4, but for more than a decade the company has celebrated its birthday on September 27. So, today the company took a “walk down memory lane” and showcased different doodles to celebrate the special occasion. Today’s Google Doodle comes with a GIF that turns “Google” into “G25gle.” The technology company said it uses the day as a “time to reflect” as it looks toward the future.

“Today Doodles celebrates 25 years of Google. As we here at Google head into the future, birthdays can also be a time for reflection. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to find out how we were born 25 years ago,” Google wrote. in it Blog.

25 years ago, Google Search was launched from a parking garage in suburban California. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in more than 200 cities. Celebrating our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a tour around the world with us #Google25 ↓ https://t.co/lRCaDCJvg0 — Google (@Google) September 26, 2023

Google was founded by doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, who met in Stanford University’s computer science program in the late 1990s. The two quickly realized that they shared a similar vision – making the World Wide Web an accessible place. The couple worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine, according to their blog.

“As they made significant progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google’s first office — a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google was officially born,” the statement said.

Furthermore, the company emphasized that a lot has changed since 1998, but also said that its mission has remained the same – “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.” We can’t wait to see where the future takes us together,” Google added, thanking users for “evolving with us over the past 25 years.”

Google’s current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who last month wrote a note marking the company’s birthday. He looked at the company’s journey and its role in transforming technology and the path towards the future. He expressed his gratitude to the users, employees and partners who have been part of Google’s success. He also expressed his appreciation for the ongoing challenge of innovation and the dedication of past and present Google employees.

In his note, Mr. Pichai also highlighted the importance of innovation and adaptation. He admitted that what was once seen as extraordinary technology was quickly becoming ordinary as boundaries continued to be pushed.