Horizon Forbidden West’s full release has been officially announced for October on PS5 and PC

participation in Payment yard on

to update: Well, we suppose that was inevitable. Sony has officially confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is coming to PS5 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on October 6th. You can take a look at the trailer for the ad above.

It will be priced at $59.99 / €59.99 (we assume £54.99 in the UK), and the packages are as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Burning Shores DLC for PS5

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: Sunhawk Digital Comic Book*

In-game items: Photo mode extras (special pose and face painting)

In-game items unlocked through story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite Costume · Carja Behemoth Short Bow Nora Thunder Elite costume Nora Thunder Sling Piece Blow Machine Apex Clawstrider Resource pack



Original story: It looks like Sony’s worst kept secret, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, will be released very soon indeed. The game, which combines the sequel with the excellent Burning Shores DLC, is apparently heading to PS5 and PC on October 6.

This is according to a Japanese retail site, spotted by the ever-watchful Gematsu:

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition (PS5) is listed for an October 6 release at Japanese retailer Neowing. Priced at 7,981 yen. There’s no description, but it should include the base game + DLC. Bonuses are a digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and a digital comic book.https://t.co/uPNVzNUoxu pic.twitter.com/3R3i42WMTR -Gimatsu (@Gimatsu) September 27, 2023

If you visit the link in the post above, the list no longer exists. Gematsu also notes that the full release lineup includes additional bonuses, such as a digital art book, storyboards, and a soundtrack.

This all seems completely reasonable to us. However, if the game will indeed be released on October 6th – that is, next week, at the time of writing – Sony is not giving itself much time to announce it. The official reveal should be coming soon, if the release date is legitimate.

We’ll of course keep you posted when we hear more. Interested in the Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition? Let us know in the comments section below.