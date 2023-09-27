Meta CEO Zuckerberg looks to digital assistants, artificial intelligence to drive the Metaverse

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a Meta Connect event at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California on September 27, 2023.

Meta has new AI tools and celebrity-endorsed digital assistants that CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes will eventually help spur the shift.

Zuckerberg showed off the artificial intelligence software as well as the company’s new Quest 3 virtual reality headset and its latest Ray-Ban smart glasses on Wednesday at Meta’s Connect conference for virtual reality developers at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Users of Facebook’s various chat apps like WhatsApp and Messenger will soon be able to share digital stickers that can be automatically generated via written prompts, leveraging the popularity of technology like ChatGPT.

For example, users can type “pizza plays basketball” to create a goofy-looking digital sticker of a cartoon pizza slice holding a basketball.

Zuckerberg also introduced new AI-powered editing tools coming next month to Instagram that will allow users to change their photos and images with written prompts. He showed in a demo how different prompts could edit one of his childhood photos to depict the young CEO wearing an ugly sweater in one photo and with blue hair in another. He also transformed a photo of his dog Beast to resemble something resembling a small origami paper figurine.

Powering the new AI tools is the company’s Emu computer vision model, which Zuckerberg described as a kind of sister technology to the Llama family of language generation software. Emu can create images in about five seconds, he said.

“My kids tell me it’s still not fast enough, but five seconds gets to the point where it’s really cooking,” Zuckerberg said.

Users will eventually be able to automatically create photorealistic avatars within Meta’s chat tools, similar to how people use Midjourney AI within the messaging service Discord.