February 16, 2024

The German Chancellor and the Ukrainian Chancellor signed a bilateral defense agreement

Rusty Knowles February 16, 2024 2 min read

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a defense agreement between their two countries on Friday 16 February in Berlin. This agreement covers “Security Obligations and Long-Term Support” of Ukraine, the German chancellor announced earlier. Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Berlin on Friday morning, will then travel to Paris to sign a comparable deal with Emmanuel Macron. Follow our live stream.

A fight breaks out. The Ukrainian military says it has reinforced its forces “Wait” In the city of Avdiivka, in the east of the country, fighting has raged with Russian forces. “Ukrainian defenders continue to repulse enemy trying to encircle Avdivka”The Ukrainian military said on social networks that Russian troops had advanced in recent days.

“Fierce Fighting in the Besieged City” by Avtivka. “Our troops are using all available forces and means to control the enemy”Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, a senior Ukrainian military commander, explained that Volodymyr Zelensky promised the military on Thursday. “Everything is possible” To save the troops at Avdiivka. The White House, for its part, talked about a scenario “important” And the fear of the city falling into the hands of the Russians.

The White House is concerned about an anti-satellite weapon being developed by Russia. The United States considers it an organ “concerning”, However, does not represent “Immediate threat.” US media has claimed that Russia intends to put a nuclear weapon in space against satellites.

