Washington fears a Russian nuclear strike against its satellites in orbit

Rusty Knowles February 16, 2024 2 min read

According to the American press, US intelligence is concerned about Russia's plans to develop a nuclear weapon. This weapon could endanger satellites in orbit by silencing their communications and commands.

February 15, 2024 at the U.S. Capitol. House Intelligence Chairman Rep. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images North America)

The warning was issued by American Michael Turner on Wednesday February 14. The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee spoke “Information relating to serious threat to national security”, the threat associated with Russia. He asked Joe Biden to release all information related to this risk, so that Congress, the government and its allies “Let's discuss the measures needed to address them.”.

This intriguing announcement sent the American press into a frenzy and opened the door to all kinds of speculation. Media such as NBC or CNN have mentioned “Russian Military Capabilities Concerned” Without giving further details. Based on anonymous sources, this is the most accurate CBS news channel: Russia intends to put a nuclear weapon into orbit and destabilize it by beaming it against US satellites.

Allegations baseless according to the Kremlin

If this happens, Moscow will be in violation of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. The revelation of this unconfirmed information forced a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council to be more forthcoming on Thursday. It would indeed be an anti-satellite weapon developed by Russia, but he declined to specify whether it had a nuclear dimension. John Kirby said there was no immediate threat. He also clarified that it is not a weapon that can be used against humans or wreak havoc on Earth.

For Moscow, these accusations are baseless. Russia talks about inventions “Harmful”Or even “tricks” From Washington, at a time when the US Congress is reluctant to approve $60 billion in aid (which has been blocked for months) to Ukraine. These allegations will support the referendum.

A reliable weapon

But such a weapon, whose purpose is to destroy enemy satellites in space, is not fancy. Last year, a report by a US think tank based in Washington noted Moscow's development of weapons to “blind” other satellites. In any case the debate over Russia's space capabilities raises fears of a modern “star wars”. Abandoning the 1967 space treaty between the US and Russia could start a new arms race with all the risks of militarizing space.

