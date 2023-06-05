Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelsey, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are about to meet with the President of the United States. After securing a second Super Bowl in the Andy Reid era, the presidents are scheduled to visit President Joe Biden and the White House on Monday. The presidents were unable to visit the White House after the Super Bowl in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately, in the year 2023, the team has a trip on the books on June 5th. Despite having a history of supporting the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pennsylvania-raised Biden congratulated the Chiefs after their victory in Super Bowl LVII. Biden wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl win and to Patrick Mahomes for leading the team to victory.” “Through injuries and obstacles, you have shown real grit and resilience.” KMBC 9 will be live in Washington, D.C., during the team’s visit to the White House. We’ll make sure Kielce doesn’t get in too much trouble with the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 1970, before invitations to the White House are sent out to NFL teams, the first time a team has gone to the nation’s capital after a championship. The celebration will mark one of the final special occasions in 2023, marking the team’s Super Bowl victory. The team wraps up the 2023 off-season practice on Thursday.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelsey, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are about to meet with the President of the United States.

After securing their second Super Bowl championship of the Andy Reid era, the Chiefs are scheduled to visit President Joe Biden and the White House on Monday.

The presidents were unable to visit the White House after the Super Bowl in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fortunately, in the year 2023, the team has a trip that’s in the books on June 5th.

Despite having a history of supporting the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pennsylvania-raised Biden congratulated the Chiefs after they won Super Bowl LVII.

Biden wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl win and to Patrick Mahomes for leading the team to victory.” “Through injuries and obstacles, she has shown true grit and resilience.”

KMBC 9 will be live in Washington, D.C. during the team’s visit to the White House.

We will make sure that Kielce does not run into too many problems during the visit.

With the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 1970, before invitations were sent out to the White House for NFL teams, this is the first time a team has gone to the nation’s capital after the championship.

The celebration will mark one of the final special occasions in 2023, marking the team’s Super Bowl victory. The team wraps up the 2023 off-season practice on Thursday.