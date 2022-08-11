August 11, 2022

The Last Super Moon of 2022 Rises on August 11: Watch it live online

Cheryl Riley August 11, 2022 2 min read

The last supermoon of the year will rise tonight (August 11), and you can watch it online in the early hours of Friday (August 12) as it shines over Rome’s historic skyline.

Weather permitting, the virtual telescope project will begin full moon Broadcasting live on Friday (August 12) at 01:30 AM EST (0530 GMT). You can watch the last Supermoon year in The project Location (Opens in a new tab) Or here at Space.com.

