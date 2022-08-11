The Last Super Moon of 2022 Rises on August 11: Watch it live online

The last supermoon of the year will rise tonight (August 11), and you can watch it online in the early hours of Friday (August 12) as it shines over Rome’s historic skyline.

Weather permitting, the virtual telescope project will begin full moon Broadcasting live on Friday (August 12) at 01:30 AM EST (0530 GMT). You can watch the last Supermoon year in The project Location (Opens in a new tab) Or here at Space.com.

“Seeing the full moon, especially when it rises / sets over Rome is a unique emotion,” project founder Gianluca Massi wrote in a statement (Opens in a new tab)“Our satellite is suspended above the legendary skyline of the Eternal City, with its glorious relics, adding its charm to the experience.”

The August full moon, known as the Surgeon Moon, will occur on Thursday (August 11) at approximately 9:36 PM EST and 6:36 PM PT (Friday at 0136 GMT). It will happen when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach a landmaking it a “giant moon” according to Fred Espanak (Opens in a new tab)He is an eclipse expert and retired NASA An astrophysicist.

We have already seen Three giant This year, in May, June and July.

Surprisingly, giant moon stripes like the ones we’ve seen this year aren’t particularly uncommon. For all your Spaniards website (Opens in a new tab)The year 2023 will also witness four consecutive giant pyramids, as will the year 2024. Until 2025 it has three successive pyramids.

If you are looking for a telescope or binoculars to view the last giant moon of the year, our guides Best binoculars deals and the Best telescope deals now I can help. But keep in mind that during a full moon, the moon and the sun are opposite each other and the sunlight hits the moon head-on. As such, it can be difficult to identify specific features on the Moon’s surface in detail due to the lack of shadows.

