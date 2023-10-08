October 8, 2023

The Malian army controls the town of Anefis after clashes against the CSP

Rusty Knowles October 8, 2023 2 min read

In Mali’s northeast, clashes continue between the Malian army and rebels united within a coalition known as the CSP-PSD. The latter announced on Saturday that they had abandoned their position around the town of Anefis (112 km from Kital), while the Malian armed forces claimed to have taken control of the important town.

With our regional correspondent, Serge Daniel

According to the spokesperson of the Malian army, this Saturday, October 8, regular troops took full control of the city of Anefis by controlling its main roads.

For their part, former rebels on the ground within a coalition called the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) are nuanced: they say they abandoned their positions in Anéfis to avoid collateral damage against civilians. . They accuse the Wagner Company and Malian troops of being Russian mercenaries. Abuses against civilians “.

After the Anephis phase, eyes turned to the Kidal region, 112 km to the northeast and under the control of the former rebels and Akulok and Dessalid. The Malian army’s plan is now official: take control of all the former territories where MINUSMA was established, which is set to leave Mali by the end of the year. On the field, observers predicted more clashes between the fighters.

