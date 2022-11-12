The most expensive zip codes in the United States

For the third year in a row, Atherton, California is the most expensive ZIP code in the United States to own a home.
Homes in the exclusive Bay Area sold for an average price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021, According to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years when the annual ranking was first tracked.
Near Stanford University, the home of tech executives and venture capitalists, is Atherton Resist developing multifamily propertieswhich made the homes large and exclusive.
In second place is Sajapunak, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the posh Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous zip code in the United States: 90210 – the namesake of the teenage melodrama of the 1990s “Beverly Hills, 90210”.
Here are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices:
1. Atherton, CA (94027)
Median home sale price in 2022: 9 million dollars
2 – Sagapunac, New York (11962)
Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500
3 – Beverly Hills, California (90210)
Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500
4 – Boston (02199)
Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000
5 – Fisher Island, Florida (33109)
Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000
6- Water Mill, New York (11976)
Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000
7- Montecito, California (93108)
Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000
8. Ross, CA (94957)
Median home sale price in 2022: 4,699,500 dollars
9- Newport Beach, California (92662)
Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750
10- Bridgehampton, New York (11932)
Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000
New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are some of the richest cities in the world, so it’s no surprise that ZIP codes in or near these cities dominate the rankings.
The study says the median home price for the 100 most expensive ZIP codes was $2,749,500 in 2022, an increase of 11.03% over last year.
To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all types of homes in all zip codes in the country, between January 1, 2022 and October 19, 2022. Lists with invalid zip codes, including individual building zip codes, were excluded.
