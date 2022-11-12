The most expensive zip codes in the United States

For the third year in a row, Atherton, California is the most expensive ZIP code in the United States to own a home.

Homes in the exclusive Bay Area sold for an average price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021, According to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. The first-place ranking goes back three years when the annual ranking was first tracked.

Near Stanford University, the home of tech executives and venture capitalists, is Atherton Resist developing multifamily propertieswhich made the homes large and exclusive.

In second place is Sajapunak, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons, followed by the posh Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. Third place is perhaps the most famous zip code in the United States: 90210 – the namesake of the teenage melodrama of the 1990s “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

Here are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices: