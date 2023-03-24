March 25, 2023

The most powerful solar storm in nearly 6 years has hit Earth

March 24, 2023

The strongest solar storm in nearly six years hit Earth today (March 24), but strangely enough, space weather forecasters didn’t expect it.

The geomagnetic storm peaked as G4 severe on a 5-point scale used by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to rate the severity of space weather events. Not only did the storm’s unexpected ferocity make the aurora visible as far south as New Mexico in the US, it also forced spaceflight company Rocket Lab to delay the launch by 90 minutes.

