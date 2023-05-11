The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office opens a “war crime” investigation in France

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: It’s 10:40 PM and we’re doing a little better with the content on our site:

• ATAfter Armand Soldin’s death in Bagmouth, Raphael Gaudet collected the testimonies of those close to him and painted his portrait.

• Do we pay more for petrol than our European neighbours? In early May, the pump price showed an average of 1.72 euros per liter for diesel and 1.91 euros for unleaded 95. Thus, France is the third most expensive country per liter in the EU. Prati explains in this article.

• The Church introduces a digital ID card to ensure that clergy are qualified to perform a ceremony. Report by Simon Cardona.

: The investigation to determine the circumstances of Arman Soldin’s death has been handed over to the Gender of the Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes. Raphaël Godet paints a portrait of a 32-year-old journalist killed near Bakhmout yesterday.

(Prosperous KILIC/AFP)

: The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office opens a war crimes investigation in France after the death of journalist Arman Sold near Baghmouth, Ukraine.

: People close to Armaan Soldin believe his personal story shaped his lifestyle. Born in Bosnia in 1991, he was one year old when he left Sarajevo with his parents. He grew up in Ille-et-Villain, where his mThe father and his younger brother still live there. His father lives in Sarajevo. SHe is in big sister Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina). “Actually, he didn’t talk much about his childhood. Recognizes William. But I remember him telling us that his father had a football career in the former Yugoslavia. I understand why he is so good.” Trust a friend.

: “I opened WhatsApp and sent her a heart. He didn’t answer me and I cried all night.

Marc-Henri Maisonhaute, a colleague and friend of the AFP journalist killed yesterday in Ukraine, told our journalist Raphael Godet who Armand Soldin was.A handsome boy”, had “All Qualities”, “Loved Life” and “Did Everything Well”. “In 80 years I think he’s lived through 32 things more than anyone else.”He confides in the reporter.

(BULENT KILIC/AFP)

: “Using its relationship with Russia, it is important to ask China to come to its senses and better understand that Russia is at a standstill..”

Just before the meeting with the French diplomatic chief, Queen Gang, recalled that. “About China and Ukraine”France had positions “Known”. “We talk about it openly, directly, and as openly as friendship allows.”He added after the Council of Ministers.

: Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne later revealed “On behalf of the Government (…) any [s]We are emotional and [s]In solidarity after the death of journalist Arman Soldin.” “He fell because he believed that the duty to inform should cease,” she said.

: At the start of questions to the government, senators observed a minute’s silence in memory of French journalist Armand Soldin, who was killed yesterday in Ukraine. General Senate posted on Twitter An extract from this tribute in the Hemicycle of the Luxembourg Palace.

: Armand Soldin posed smiling next to a ditch a few weeks ago. The 32-year-old was killed in a rocket attack near Bagmouth yesterday. France 2 dedicates a portrait to him.

: “It’s a bad comparison but when you go to a party or a bar, it’s like you meet someone who’s generous and takes his time. He’s that kind of guy.”

Caleb Larson was overcome with emotion when he learned of the death of French journalist Armand Soldin in a rocket attack near Bagmouth. This colleague, who works at the AP agency, confides in Franceinfo.

: Kaliningrad becomes Krolewiec. Warsaw announces that the city, located in the Russian enclave of the same name, will resume its former Polish name on maps and administrative documents. “We don’t want Russification in Poland, so our decision is to call Kaliningrad and its region in our own language.Development Minister Waldemar Buda said in a statement.

: According to the IMF’s chief economist, the Russian economy is particularly vulnerable thanks to the explosion of energy prices, so it exports. “Less, but more expensive”, He explains on France Info. But he estimates that this revenue will be available “Decline in coming years as there is realignment of energy flows”.

: On Friday, the European Commission presented the eleventh set of restrictive measures against Russia to EU member states. But are these restrictions effective? For Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they certainly don’t. “Not Sudden Death” Economy, but all the same “a gasp”, He explained to France Info. Hence the country “has ceased to catch up with other European countries in terms of living standards”, He points out.

: “On behalf of the government and following the President, I would like to express the pain of the entire nation following the death of AFP journalist Armand Sold in Ukraine. The courage of those who dedicate themselves to bring us information.”

At the end of the ministerial meeting, a government spokesman paid tribute to a 32-year-old journalist killed yesterday in a Russian rocket attack near Bagmouth.

: According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), this is the tenth journalist killed while covering the war in Ukraine. 32-year-old Arman Soldin died yesterday near Bakhmoud in the Donetsk region (east of the country). Born in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina and a refugee in France since the age of 1, the photojournalist volunteered to be one of the first AFP special envoys when the country was invaded by Russian troops in February 2022. Know about his death.

(ARIS MESSINIS/AFP)

: Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), underlines that France is paying a particularly heavy price for the conflict in Ukraine. In a tweet. “Of the 10 journalists killed since the start of the conflict, 3 had French passports: Pierre Zakrzewski, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff and Arman Soldin”, He mentions that they are all photojournalists (JRI).

: “Vladimir Putin Has Already Lost” First Vice-President of the European Commission Franz Timmermans on the war in Ukraine, France Inter. According to him, “No target [le chef du Kremlin] “Didn’t Last a Year Ago”. He specifically mentions “Buckmouth’s Failed Victory” believes that “Ukrainians have the means to drive out the Russians”.

((France info)

: The National Assembly adopted a resolution on a resolution aimed at adding Paris and the European Union to the Russian paramilitary group Wagner as a terrorist organization. But what does this text actually do? Our journalist Valentin Pascuzun tells you more.

: “The World Owes Armaan” Soldin, an AFP journalist, was killed in Ukraine yesterday “Ten other reporters and media workers who lost their lives” A White House spokesman covering the conflict responded last night.

(Aris Messinis/AFP)