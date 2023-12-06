The NCAA proposes unlimited compensation for athletes

The NCAA’s plan for a series of reforms that include unspecified compensation for athletes could help address growing inequality in a system in which sports like football and men’s basketball generate billions in television and other revenue, yet schools share a tiny amount directly with the government. Athletes.

In a sharp break from his organization’s past, NCAA President Charlie Baker on Tuesday called for a series of changes that would pave the way for the top money-making schools to break away and form a division that more closely resembles professional sports and has the potential to enrich students.

Baker’s proposal, in a letter to the 362 Division I member schools, also called for reform of so-called name, image and licensing payments so female athletes can reap greater benefits, writing that comprehensive reform would help the NCAA seek shelter from antitrust lawsuits.

Baker’s plan, while far from an edict, serves as a directive to college presidents and athletic administrators who make up the NCAA governing boards that write the rules and submit them to member schools for approval, a process that requires nearly a year to approve even the most Picayune changes.