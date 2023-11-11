November 11, 2023

The northern lights could be visible in more parts of the United States on Saturday evening

Cheryl Riley November 11, 2023 2 min read

Aurora chaser captures stunning photo of the Northern Lights from a plane

Alaska’s vast wilderness helped create a stunning view of the Northern Lights.

More of the northern United States could have a better chance of seeing the Northern Lights this weekend as another solar storm impacts Earth.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) released a Level G2 geomagnetic storm watch for Saturday and Sunday, noting that a coronal mass ejection (CME) should reach Earth around 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The CME is a large explosion of plasma from the Sun’s corona.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

The northern lights shine over Spokane, Washington, on the morning of November 6, 2023. (National Weather Service, Spokane/NOAA)

A G2-level storm could cause problems for high-latitude power systems, could require course corrections for objects orbiting the planet and create problems with high-frequency radio waves.

This level of storminess could also cause the aurora borealis, known as the northern lights, to appear farther south in the United States than usual.

the Aurora forecast from SWPC It shows the southern extent of the lights extending from northern Oregon to central Iowa to the southern tier of New York.

7 things to know about the northern lights

Experts said people should stay away from city lights as much as possible to get the best view of the Northern Lights.

This appears to be the third geomagnetic storm to hit Earth this week.

The sun’s activity is increasing as it approaches the maximum solar energy in its 11-year solar cycle, which is supposed to reach its peak sometime next year.

See also  Avi Loeb's deep dive for alien life makes other scientists gasp

