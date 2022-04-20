April 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Persevering Rover Arrives in the Ancient Martian Delta

The Persevering Rover Arrives in the Ancient Martian Delta

Cheryl Riley April 20, 2022 3 min read

NASA’s Mars rover has reached a major mission milestone.

perseverance You have safely reached the ancient Red Planet River Delta remnants on the floor of the 28-mile (45-kilometre) wide Jezero Crater, NASA announced today (April 19).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A comet 4 billion years old and 80 miles wide is heading toward Earth

April 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Scientists: Jupiter’s moon Europa may have water where life could exist | Jupiter

April 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Russian cosmonauts have completed a spacewalk to create a 37-foot robotic arm

April 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

The Persevering Rover Arrives in the Ancient Martian Delta

April 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Helen Mirren reveals the cause of the death of her stepson, Rio Hackford

April 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kenley Janssen saves Atlanta Braves on their debut at Dodger Stadium, and it was Freddy Freeman’s last appearance.

April 20, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Sega project ‘Super Game’ includes reboot of Crazy Taxi & Jet Set Radio

April 20, 2022 Len Houle