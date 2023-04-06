April 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The pink moon rises overnight! Watch the April full moon in a free webcast

Cheryl Riley April 6, 2023 3 min read

The April full moon, also known as the pink moon, rises tonight (April 5), and will be visible in its full glory all night long. Around the world, the pink moon will rise at dusk and set around dawn, which means it will be visible all night.

In the Sky gives exact times when skywatchers can see the full moon, rising on Wednesday at 19:01 EST (2301 GMT) and peaking at 00:34 EST (0434 GMT) before arriving on Thursday at 06:49 EST (1049 GMT). If clouds spoil your view, you can watch the April 2023 Full Pink Moon live online here, Courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project (Opens in a new tab) in Ceccano, Italy, starting from 1:30 a.m. EST (0530 GMT) on April 6.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)

April 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Groundbreaking measurement shakes up physics

April 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Can you fool a monkey with a magic trick? Only if he has opposing thumbs – Ars Technica

April 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The live-action movie “The Little Mermaid” amends the lyrics to include the approval – deadline

April 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The pink moon rises overnight! Watch the April full moon in a free webcast

April 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

White Sox put Eloy Jiménez in the 10th IL, remember Jake Burger

April 6, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

After Stadia’s death, VP Phil Harrison left – Ars Technica

April 6, 2023 Len Houle