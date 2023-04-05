Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)
Apr 07, 2023 12:29 AM
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket for Intelsat no later than April 7, 2023.
The Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) will provide focused coverage over North America for our commercial aviation, mobility and network customers, and will monitor and track air pollution across North America using the NASA TEMPO hosted payload.
Because the launch window occurs outside of visitor aggregator hours, the offer will not be available for the next launch. Sign up for email alerts to be notified of future launch offer opportunities.
Rocket launch: April 7, 2023 | Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)
