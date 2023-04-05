SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)

Apr 07, 2023 12:29 AM

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket for Intelsat no later than April 7, 2023.

The Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) will provide focused coverage over North America for our commercial aviation, mobility and network customers, and will monitor and track air pollution across North America using the NASA TEMPO hosted payload.

