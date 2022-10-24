The PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 in Japan and Asia are set for December 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan will host Asia Play Station Partner 2022 Japan Asia Awards on December 2, the company announce.
The PlayStation Awards have been held annually since 1995, in recognition of PlayStation versions of successful titles sold throughout Japan and Asia. The 2022 concert will not be broadcast live.
The award categories are as follows:
Grand prize
Awarded for the top two titles developed in Japan/Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2021 and September 2022.
Partner Award
Awarded for titles developed in the Japan/Asia region with world-class sales between October 2021 and September 2022, with particularly noteworthy activity results.
Special Award
- The titles were developed outside the Japan/Asia region with the highest sales in the Japan/Asia regions from October 2021 to September 2022.
- The titles were developed in collaboration with the highest-selling PlayStation Studios worldwide from October 2021 to September 2022.
Users Choice Award
Awarded to the top five titles chosen by our users in the Japan/Asia regions. The title nominees are taken directly from the top 25 titles released last year, ranked by total number of hours played.
Voting is available via the following links:
Voting will close on November 6 at 23:59 JST.
