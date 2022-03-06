March 6, 2022

Activision Blizzard and Epic Games stop game sales in Russia

Daniel Allegri, president of the games company, announced that Activision Blizzard is suspending sales of new “in and out” of its games in Russia. Generally common letter to employees (Across Eurogamer). The move prevents the Russians from having any new transactions with the company, which includes both game sales and in-game purchases.

The press release did not specify whether the ban includes both numbers And the physical games. However, it highlights some of the contributions the company and its employees have made to Ukraine, and also provides resources for war-affected workers. The crisis in Ukraine comes at a sensitive time in the history of Activision Blizzard – The Company Still facing criticism After being sued for Claimed to promote a toxic workplace culture last year.

“We are doing everything we can to help the staff and their families, who have been directly affected by this tragedy,” Allegri says in the letter. “If you or a colleague needs support, please do not hesitate to reach out to your manager or local HR leaders. I would also like to remind you that our Employee Assistance Program is available for those who need emotional support during this difficult time.”

Activision Blizzard joins a growing list of game companies that have ceased doing business in Russia. Microsoft which Announced its plans to buy Activision Blizzard in january, It moved to ban “new” sales of its products and services In Russia and Belarus – a block that includes not only Xbox games, but also products associated with Windows, Office, Microsoft 365 and more.

at the same time, EA Games removed Russian teams From FIFA and NHL games, and beyond Cut off all sales to Russia and Belarus. Cyberpunk 2077 movie Developer CD Projekt Red has also taken similar steps In preventing physical and digital sales to customers in both countries. Activision Blizzard did not particularly block sales to Belarus, Russia’s economic partner. the edge I contacted Activision Blizzard with a request for comment but they were not immediately answered.

Shortly after Activision Blizzard’s announcement, Epic Games stated that it was “discontinuing trade with Russia” in its games, and indicated that it would not block Russian players from accessing them. It is unclear whether the file It is an electronic game The developer ban on commerce applies to microtransactions, games, or both.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhailo Federov Called to Xbox and PlayStation To “temporarily ban” Russian and Belarusian accounts and stop their participation in esport events. he is Later asked A number of developers, including Epic Games, Nintendo, Rockstar and Tencent, have discontinued their games in Russia.

Update March 5 5:53 PM ET: Updated to add that Epic Games has also banned sales in Russia.

