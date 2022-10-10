Google Pixel Watch will receive at least 3 years of Wear OS updates

as part of pixel clock Google has detailed that a Wear OS device will get “at least” 3 years of updates.

This period begins “from when the device was first made available on the Google Store in the United States.” The first generation Pixel Watch will get “guaranteed software updates until at least” October 2025.

Google says, “Software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates.”

With hours and “Guaranteed software Updates, “the company does not distinguish between the phone” guaranteed Android version Updates and Guarantee Safety updates. Wear OS 3.5 is based on Android 11, and a previous date (Android 9) suggests that the next major version of Wear OS is based on Android 13. However, most wearable platform updates are delivered as apps/Services Via Play Store.

One thing to note about this”Know when you will receive software updates on your Google Pixel WatchThe support article notes that the company uses nearly page-like language for Pixel phone updates. However, it’s no surprise that Google brought the concept of “feature-dropping” to the Pixel Watch. These quarterly releases were highlighted at the Pixel 7’s launch as a selling point.

Meanwhile, in terms of the frequency of Pixel Watch updates, Google only says that they will happen in a “regular” manner. Pixel phone support document too say the sameBut we know it happens every month.

Given the broader Wear OS landscape, it’s not clear if Google will introduce security patches every month for the Pixel Watch. Looking at the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung had a period earlier this year where there were three security patch level updates (2022-01, -03 and -05) over three months (Feb-May), but otherwise no consistency. Samsung has a promise “reach to” 4 years of updateswhile the Apple Watch Series 3 Got almost 5 years of updates.

