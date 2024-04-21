The Portuguese Air Force wants to get F-35A fighter-bombers without much delay

In November, Portuguese Air Force Chief of Staff General Joao Cardaço Alves [Força Aérea Portuguesa]The Air Force released a “5.3” transformation plan that mentions acquiring MALE drones. [Moyenne Altitude Longue Endurance]light attack aircraft and, above all, fifth-generation F-35A fighter-bombers.

Military Programming Act only [LPM] Without saying anything on the matter in March 2023, General Cardaxo Alves explained that political leaders should refer to the “implementation” of this project, which aims to replace the FAP's F-16s.

Also, to Breaking Defense, a spokesperson for then-Portuguese Defense Minister Helena Carreras clarified that there was “no acquisition process” for new aircraft to replace the F-16s. General Cardaxo Alves' words should be qualified as “a vision for the future”.

In fact, the Portuguese LPM provides an envelope to finance 5.5 billion euros, until 2034, of eight major acquisitions not including the F-35. However, the text should be updated in 2027… This could change the situation, especially since the political majority has now switched sides.

However, the FAP chief must make a quick decision to replace the F-16s. However, this he strongly recommended at one time Published interview Newspaper Diário de Notícias, last week.

So, in response to a question about military assistance from Lisbon to Kyiv, General Cardaxo Alves said that if the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium could promise to provide Ukraine with F-16s, since they already have F-35As in service. .

“These countries went from the F-16 to the F-35. We haven't done that yet. We had 40 F-16s and we sold 12 to Romania. The 28 we have have to fulfill the promises we made. Until we make this transition to the F-35 They cannot be abandoned,” he argued.

“Now our F-16s belong to the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. What will happen? We are clearly coming to the point where they have been in service for 30 years. Are we going to follow the path of these countries? », then asked General Cardaxo Alves.

“We have to change them because even if this decision is made now, the first flight [F-35] It will only happen in seven years,” he continued. And, no matter what happens, it must be emphasized that it will be necessary to continue to deal with the obsolescence of the F-16s, which may prove more and more expensive over time.

In any case, although “no process” has been initiated to replace the Portuguese F-16, according to the FAP commander, the transition to the F-35 has already begun. “We organized a workshop here with Lockheed and the US Air Force to understand what this transition to the fifth generation entails,” he said, adding, “The transition to a new fighter jet will take about two decades. It is estimated to cost 5.5 billion euros.