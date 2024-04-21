Ukraine attacked the most iconic Russian warship in Crimea, Komauna

Wikipedia Wikipedia Russian Kommona, pictured here in an undated photo.

The war in Ukraine – a victory on the ground in Kiev, the day after the massive financial aid announced by Washington. Ukrainian defense announced this Sunday, April 21, that it had attacked a Russian Navy rescue ship in the Black Sea off the annexed Crimean peninsula, saying it was now unable to operate.

“Today the Ukrainian Navy collided with the Russian rescue ship “Kommouna” in temporarily occupied Crimea.The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in X. “The nature of the damage is being verified”he added.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Bledenchuk said he did not know the exact nature of the damage caused by the attack, but said the ship was not. “Can no longer perform their duties”. “This will continue until the Russians run out of ships or leave Crimea.”he added.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev, who was installed by Russia, had already declared the Russian military. “Anti-Ship Missile Attack Defeated” Against a ship from a major port city.

He did not mention the name of the ship that was attacked, but said it was “Falling fragments caused a small fire which was quickly extinguished”.

It is the oldest military ship in the world still in service

Kommouna, named after the Paris Commune, is 96 meters long. When fully loaded it weighs more than 3,000 tons and has a crew of about 100.

The vessel is responsible for high seas rescue, sunken submarines or lost cargo, and is one of the oldest Russian military vessels still in operation, kyiv reported.

Launched in 1915 and having served in both world wars, it is the oldest military ship still in service in the world, according to several military sites.

During the Second World War, the commune took part in the operations of the siege of Leningrad, in particular making it possible to recover tanks and vehicles that had fallen into the waters of Lake Ladoga. remember Western France.

From 1967, he was assigned to the Black Sea. Since 2009, it has been equipped with the British-made Pantera Plus remote-controlled underwater vehicle. But too small to support current Russian submarines, it now serves as a support vessel for rescue operations.

