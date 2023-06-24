June 24, 2023

Residents of the Lipetsk region were urged to stay at home after an armed uprising launched by leader Wagner

Residents of Lipetsk, north of Voronezh, were asked by local authorities not to leave their homes on Saturday, June 24. Measurement is intended “To ensure public order and safety of citizens”, Refers to regional operational headquarters cited by several Russian media. The announcement comes after the start of a rebellion against Russian regular troops by Evguéni Prigojine, the leader of the Wagner militia. Follow our life.

Volodymyr Zelensky sees proof of “Russia’s weakness” in the rebellion. President of Ukraine spoke Twitter. Earlier, Emmanuel Macron promised to follow suit “close position” In Russia. The European Commission, for its part, issued a cautionary statement “Internal Russian Affairs”. “We are monitoring the situation”The European Institute notes

Vladimir Putin condemned “domestic treason”. During a televised speech. “This is a stab in the back of our people and our country.”The Russian head of state spoke about the activities initiated by the Wagner group in Rostov, and promised. “vsThose who consciously choose the voice of betrayal will be punished very quickly.

Russia launched new missiles at Ukraine overnight. In Dnipro, in central Ukraine, “Many houses were completely destroyed. (…) there are victims”, the city’s mayor Boris Filatov said in a telegram. In Kiev, Sergei Babko, head of the capital’s military administration, said anti-aircraft defenses had been destroyed. “More than twenty missiles in airspace around Kiev”. However, the debris fell, causing destruction and fire in the 24-storey building, injuring several people.

