Payments: What will change from July 1 regarding regulations

At the end of May the government published a plan to combat welfare fraud, which put forward a number of measures. One of these measures concerns regulations and will apply from July 1, 2023.

Many bank accounts will soon be unable to receive social assistance. In a hunt for social fraud, the government unveiled a fight plan on May 29 that aims to double conversions by 2027.

Gabriel Attal, the minister in charge of public accounts, had given an interview to the Parisien to come back to these measures. While most are due to come into effect by 2024, one of them will come into effect on July 1, 2023.

From next Saturday, various social benefits such as solidarity allowance for the elderly, RSA, supplementary disability allowance or family benefits cannot be paid into bank accounts abroad, subject to the condition of residence in French territory. SEPA Zone.

The zone includes the member states of the European Union and Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra and the Vatican.

Therefore, all bank accounts resident outside these countries will not be able to receive social security benefits from July 1.

Regarding other measures of the scheme to fight against social fraud, the government particularly wants to link the key card and identity card.

In addition, fraudulent beneficiaries must pay an additional 10% penalty, which corresponds to administrative costs.

Finally, you must live in France for nine months of the year to receive social benefits. As it already stands for RSA and functional bonus, only six months is enough to get family allowance or minimum old age and eight months for APL.