June 25, 2023

Yevgeny Prigozhin will travel to Belarus, where the investigation targeting him has been dropped

June 25, 2023

After a full day of leading an armed rebellion, the businessman finally ordered his men to “turn back” and “march toward Moscow.” Back to the camps “, following mediation led by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Evgeny Prigogine “Belarus is prosperous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced later in the evening, swearing that Wagner’s boss “had the word of President Vladimir Putin.” “ The criminal case against him will be quashed “, and he added, and” No one will harass “Militants who followed Yevgeny Prigozhin in his company,” Their qualifications are given at the front Ukrainian. “ Some of them, if they wish, will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense “, Dmitry Peskov also confirmed, without giving further details.

A Kremlin spokesman praised Alexander Lukashenko’s mediating role in resolving tensions that have rarely shaken Russian power over the years. “ We are grateful to the President of Belarus for these efforts “Diplomacy, Dmitry Peskov Underlines, Refers to a Debate” Very long, obviously hot Between the two leaders, allies against the West over Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

This situation was resolved without further losses and without increasing the voltage level “, he was still happy, some feared a clash between the Russian security forces and Wagner’s fighters heading towards Moscow. Dmitry Peskov also recalled Alexander Lukashenko. He has known Prigozhin personally for a long time, more than 20 years “and that” His personal effort to resolve the situation.

Russian offensive in Ukraine won’t hurt, Kremlin says

despite” A very difficult day, full of very sad events “, Dmitry Peskov said, Yevgeny Prigozh’s attempt to overthrow military power will not affect him.” Never » Russian offensive in Ukraine unfolds. “Special Military Operation” keep going Our army succeeded in repelling Ukraine’s counter-offensive “, he even argued to journalists when Kiev’s troops tried to break through Russian defenses.

Ulrich Baunet (analyst): “This mediation by Lukashenko is truly a thunderbolt.”

