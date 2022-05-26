The release of the first trailer of the Andor series

2022 will be a big year for Star Wars fans. The year started with I love galactic bounty hunters bring work to boba fett book. As the year goes on, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back for Obi-Wan KenobiAnd The Mandalorian It will return for its third season, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Prequel is to get in shape Star Wars: Andor. at this point, Andor Sounds like the series we know the least, but that changed this week.

During this year’s Star Wars celebration, Lucasfilm and Disney released their first look at Andor, features the titular character Diego Luna in his solo television series. Take a look above!

The new series sees Diego Luna reprising his role as Captain Cassian Andor, who was one of the main characters in it rogue oneHe sacrifices his life to give the Rebellion a chance to take down the Death Star. Andor She is unique in that we already know the fate of her main character, but this approach to storytelling is an element of the series that Luna really liked when he checked in.

“I think it’s really fun to tell a story even though we know where it ends,” Luna said THR. “The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper thought process. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian can do, there’s room for a lot of exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think. The look of the series is amazing because we have so much time to explore all those layers.”

“What’s going on in rogue one Something we can already think of, and beyond something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s an interesting challenge, the one we have ahead of us, ‘keep on’. “So I’m really excited to be back in that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what happened in the movie he represents. rogue one It was a story of ordinary people. Ordinary people have been doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a movie that reminds us of the power we all have if we have conviction. So, yeah, I feel lucky to have the opportunity to reconsider this role.”

