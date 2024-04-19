The space company aims to deliver vital supplies anywhere within 90 minutes

In the 1980s, FedEx had a great slogan: “When it is definitely, positively, there must be overnightWell, in situations like ground conflicts and disaster scenarios, that's not good enough. Recognizing the need for an ultra-fast delivery service, Colorado-based Sierra Space is currently developing a system to deliver supplies to almost anywhere on Earth in just 90 minutes.

NASA postpones the return to Earth's evil twin, Venus

Sierra Space has a bunch of cool projects underway right now, including Space Chaser Dream Plane And a Planned commercial space station. Last week, the company surprised the industry when it announced another ambitious project, a new platform called Ghost. The company claims that “the revolutionary new logistics spacecraft will feature an advanced thermal protection system designed for the safe return of small payloads from space.” The space logistics project is designed to provide on-demand courier services to a variety of clients, including national security operations and assistance during natural disasters.

“We envision an inventory of Sierra Space Ghost vehicles strategically located, easily accessible and deployable within 90 minutes to critical locations anywhere on Earth,” Tom Weiss, Sierra Space CEO, said in a statement. statement. The system should be able to deliver supplies to “front-line personnel” within 100 yards of a designated target area, according to the company.

This announcement comes on the heels of Sierra Space recently establishing its Orbital Missions and Services Organization, focused on innovative solutions for national security. The company says it has already secured major contracts worth $1.3 billion for satellite constellations under this initiative.

Ghost underwent a series of three drop tests on February 1 at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility. These tests included a final descent from 2,000 feet (610 meters) to evaluate impact dynamics, a controlled parachute descent from 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), and separation of armor and payload components, demonstrating the vehicle's ability to safely return payloads.

Once this program is initiated, the pre-loaded spacecraft will wait in orbit until it is called upon to re-enter. The shipment may include a survival kit, an inflatable boat, rations, weapons, and other items. Upon activation, the spacecraft will reorient, initiate reentry, and use a thermal protection shield to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. After re-entry, the parafoil directs the payload to the designated landing zone. Each satellite is expected to have a life expectancy of five years, after which it will be retired and deorbited.

Related articles: Firefly Aerospace sets a new launch speed record for a U.S. Space Force mission

It's a great and useful idea, and one that makes sense given our increasing ability to access and work in space. Combined with rapid response technology, which The missiles can be launched within 24 hoursThis could truly revolutionize our ability to get things to the people who need them most, while having to be there positively at a critical moment.

For more space travel in your life, follow us X A custom bookmark for Gizmodo Spaceflight page.