This active volcano in Antarctica spews real gold dust

Cheryl Riley April 19, 2024 1 min read

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver breaks down supervolcanoes and the devastating effects their eruptions can have.

Money doesn't grow on trees, but in the remote areas of Antarctica, it rains.

Antarctica, which is home to hundreds of active volcanoes, has one on the continent spewing out real gold dust with a monetary value.

Mount Erebus, one of the most powerful and active volcanoes in southern Earth, is expected to erupt approximately 80 grams of gold per dayworth about $6,000, according to IFL Science.

Scientists have discovered that gusts of gas are laden with tiny crystals of metallic gold.

Mount Erebus volcano, Ross Island, Antarctica.

(DiAgostini/Getty Images)

Gold dust from Mount Erebus can travel far and wide, with researchers finding traces of gold in the air up to 621 miles from the volcano.

The volcano is located above a thin slice of the Earth's crust, allowing molten rock to easily rise from the ground.

according to NASA,regularly It emits columns of gas and steam Sometimes he throws rocks (bombs) into it Strombolian explosions.

Mount Erebus overlooks the McMurdo Research Station on Ross Island, and has a lava lake in its summit crater that has been active since 1972.

Because the volcano is located in a remote location, researchers are monitoring it using satellites, according to what Reuters reported. Smithsonian Institution.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C

