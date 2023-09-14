The UAW is preparing for a limited strike against Detroit automakers on Friday

Just 24 hours before the contract deadline, the leader of the United Auto Workers said Wednesday that his members are prepared to strike against Detroit’s three automakers — first at a limited number of plants, with the strike expanding if talks remain stalled.

UAW President Sean Fine also ruled out any extension of the current four-year contracts with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Stellantis after they expire Thursday night. He announced in a speech to union members via a live broadcast on Facebook that “September 14 is a deadline, not a reference point.”

He said the locations of the initial strikes would be “limited and targeted” and would be communicated to members on Thursday evening before Friday’s strike.

The tactic — a departure from the union’s usual strategy of staging an all-out strike against a single automaker chosen as a target — is intended to give UAW negotiators increased leverage in the talks, and keep manufacturers off balance.