The Utah Jazz will not receive compensation for Quin Snyder from the Hawks

(Francisco Kgolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder, left, discusses his departure from the team after eight seasons during a press conference in Salt Lake City alongside Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and CEO Danny Aing Monday, June 6, 2022.

Quin Snyder was a regular fixture with the Utah Jazz for eight seasons—the last six of which saw them qualify for the playoffs, before he abruptly quit last June.

The team was ready to make massive changes, to go in a completely new direction, and he decided not to be a part of it.

Now, after spending most of this season on the sidelines, Snyder appears ready to return to the NBA. Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields confirmed Wednesday that the former Jazz coach is indeed a candidate for their job, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday morning that Snyder and the Hawks “are moving forward in talks about a deal.” to make him the franchise’s next coach.”

Here’s a quick look at some of the issues surrounding Snyder’s potential return.

compensation question

Because Snyder resigned from the Jazz with time remaining on his contract, and because the Hawks are looking to bring in Snider as quickly as possible to replace interim head coach Joe Bronte, who has been filling the spot ever since. Team coach Nate McMillan was fired on Tuesdayit’s believed that the Utah front office could technically seek compensation (in the form of draft assets or cash) from Atlanta to free Snyder — as when The Celtics received an unprotected 2015 first-round pick from the Clippers for Doc Rivers.

Turns out it’s not entirely clear whether the Jazz was entitled to compensation, and a source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to discuss the details said it’s a moot point anyway because the team has no intention of pursuing the case. . This would effectively free Snyder to join the Hawks immediately if he so desired.

The source explained that while the timing of the move is a bit unusual, Snyder not currently playing a role in the organization (unlike Rivers being the head coach of the Celtics when he moved to the Clippers) has inclined the Jazz not to. hinder his departure process in any way.

In fact, since he is not their active head coach, they are now content to simply sever their ties with him completely, allowing Snyder to accept whatever job works for him and his family.

why now?

It’s something unusual about that Teams do not usually bring in new coaches from outside the organization in the middle of the season.

Two years ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired head coach Ryan Saunders in February, and hired Raptors assistant Chris Finch to replace him. Longtime Grizzlies assistant and two-time interim head coach Lionel Hollins was working for the Bucks in 2008-09 when Memphis fired Mark Iavarrone, then brought in Hollins to replace interim head coach Johnny Davis.

So why would Snyder join the Hawks family right away?

Well, from an organizational perspective, Atlanta is looking to salvage what has been a disappointing season up to this point.

The team swung a massive off-season deal to acquire former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from San Antonio, hoping to climb up the Eastern Conference standings and compete for an NBA championship. However, heading into Friday’s games, the Falcons are only 29-30 — eighth place in the East. They are 21st in the NBA in scoring by opponents (116.7), and 22nd in field goal percentage by opponents (47.8%). While they are considered a top 10 threat, they are among the worst in the league at taking and making 3s.

Snyder has had the Jazz among the top 10 NBA players on both offense and defense on multiple occasions, sometimes in the top five on both counts.

So, why the hawks?

It definitely makes sense for Atlanta to go after Snyder right away, as they have a chance to get out ahead of other teams and get the best coaching good on the market.

But why would Snyder choose Atlanta now, instead of choosing among other options when more jobs will inevitably open up this off-season?

Well, Atlanta has quite a few talents on its roster. Star Guard Trae Young has developed a bit of a reputation around the league for being a tough character, and he’s having a low season in terms of efficiency, but he’s still great at both scoring and passing. Murray and DeAndre Hunter are two-way rising talents. Clint Capella is Rudy Goubert Light – a big guy who walks on the brink and catches the rebound. The team also has theoretically useful chops in John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu and rookie AJ ​​Griffin.

Snyder also has some familiarity with both the city of Atlanta and the Hawks organization.

He spent his final season before joining the Jazz as the head assistant to Mike Bodenholzer at Atlanta. Meanwhile, Snyder has a strong relationship with the Hawks’ assistant general manager (and former Jazz frontman Kyle Korver). He is also said to be close to one of Hawks’ minority partners in the ownership group.

The chance to go immediately to a place he knows well may be a more attractive option for Snyder than the uncertainty of a wait-and-see game.